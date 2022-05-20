Fremont fire and police personnel at scene of building fire, possible standoff

FREMONT -- Police and firefighters in Fremont are at the scene of a fire and possible standoff at a building on Winema Common Friday morning, according to authorities.

Fremont police initially tweeted about police activity at around 10:45 a.m., asking people to avoid the area of East Warren Avenue, Mohave Drive, and Mission Boulevard.

Fremont fire then posted a few minutes later that firefighters were at the scene of a fire at Winema Common since just after 9 a.m. Friday morning. The fire has produced a varying amount of smoke during the incident.

The fire department said it is working with Fremont police "as officers are actively engaged with a subject who refuses to leave the building."

Authorities did not say if the individual had anything to do with the fire. No other details are currently available.