Fremont fire and police personnel at scene of building fire, possible standoff

FREMONT -- Police and firefighters in Fremont are at the scene of a fire and possible standoff at a building on Winema Common Friday morning, according to authorities.

Fremont police initially tweeted about police activity at around 10:45 a.m., asking people to avoid the area of East Warren Avenue, Mohave Drive, and Mission Boulevard. 

Fremont fire then posted a few minutes later that firefighters were at the scene of a fire at Winema Common since just after 9 a.m. Friday morning. The fire has produced a varying amount of smoke during the incident.

The fire department said it is working with Fremont police "as officers are actively engaged with a subject who refuses to leave the building."  

Authorities did not say if the individual had anything to do with the fire. No other details are currently available.

First published on May 20, 2022 / 11:59 AM

