2 arrested after man killed in Fremont shooting

FREMONT – Two people have been arrested on murder charges after a man was found fatally shot in a Fremont neighborhood Tuesday night.

Around 8:30 p.m., police were called to the 3100 block of Medina Common following reports of shots being fired. Officers located the victim, who suffered multiple gunshot wounds.

Despite life-saving measures by Fremont Fire Department medical personnel, the victim was pronounced dead at the scene. His name has not been released.

After interviewing potential witnesses to the shooting, police arrested 25-year-old Nyla Turner of Fremont. She was booked into jail on suspicion of murder and conspiracy to commit murder.

Police were also able to identify the primary suspect in the case, but he had left the scene in a vehicle before authorities arrived.

The next day, investigators were led to West Oakland, where they located a vehicle possibly linked to the shooting on the 1000 block of 16th Street. Officers conducted surveillance, eventually surrounding a home to call out the suspect.

Police said the suspect, identified as 26-year-old Darreis Buckley of Oakland, eventually exited the home. Buckley was arrested on suspicion of murder and being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm.

According to jail records, Turner and Buckley are being held at the Santa Rita Jail in Dublin without bail. Both suspects are scheduled to appear in court on Friday.

The shooting remains under investigation. Anyone with additional information about the case is urged to contact Detective Paiva of the Fremont Police Department over email or by calling 510-790-6900.