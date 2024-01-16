Explosion at Fremont home may be linked to drug lab; 1 critically injured
FREMONT – Police and firefighters responded to a Fremont home Tuesday morning following an explosion that may be linked to a drug lab.
Around 9:30 a.m., authorities were called to a residence on the 37000 block of Waverly Terrace. Police said the occupants had left the scene before first responders arrived.
Authorities evacuated several adjoining units. An initial investigation determined that a potential drug lab was inside the residence.
Police said Tuesday afternoon that one person later checked into a hospital and is in critical condition.
As of about 3:45 p.m., detectives remained at the scene. Residents should expect police, fire and cleanup crews in the area.
