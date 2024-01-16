Crime

Explosion at Fremont home may be linked to drug lab; 1 critically injured

By Tim Fang

/ CBS San Francisco

PIX Now afternoon edition 1-16-24
PIX Now afternoon edition 1-16-24 09:21

FREMONT – Police and firefighters responded to a Fremont home Tuesday morning following an explosion that may be linked to a drug lab.

Around 9:30 a.m., authorities were called to a residence on the 37000 block of Waverly Terrace. Police said the occupants had left the scene before first responders arrived.

Authorities evacuated several adjoining units. An initial investigation determined that a potential drug lab was inside the residence.

Police said Tuesday afternoon that one person later checked into a hospital and is in critical condition.

As of about 3:45 p.m., detectives remained at the scene. Residents should expect police, fire and cleanup crews in the area.

First published on January 16, 2024 / 4:28 PM PST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.