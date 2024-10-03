Major injury crash blocks Mission Boulevard in Fremont's Warm Springs neighborhood

A crash involving major injuries has shut down a main roadway in Fremont Thursday morning, police said.

The crash happened on eastbound Mission Boulevard near Warm Springs Boulevard at about 7:30 a.m. Fremont police said in a community alert that clearing the crash would take about four hours.

There were no immediate details on the number of injuries or the circumstances of the crash.

Eastbound traffic on Mission Boulevard was backed up to the northbound Interstate Highway 880 offramp. Northbound I-880 traffic was backed up past Dixon Landing Road.

Police urged people to avoid the area.