Major crash blocks traffic on Mission Boulevard in Fremont
FREMONT -- Emergency crews were at the scene of a major traffic collision in Fremont on Monday morning.
The crash was reported at about 10:40 a.m. at Mission and Warm Springs boulevards.
Information about injuries in the wreck was not immediately available.
All lanes will be blocked until about 1 p.m., Fremont police said in an advisory. Motorists were asked to avoid the area.
