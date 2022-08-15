Major crash blocks traffic on Mission Boulevard in Fremont

FREMONT -- Emergency crews were at the scene of a major traffic collision in Fremont on Monday morning.

The crash was reported at about 10:40 a.m. at Mission and Warm Springs boulevards.

Avoid Mission Blvd/Warm Springs Blvd due to major

Information about injuries in the wreck was not immediately available.

All lanes will be blocked until about 1 p.m., Fremont police said in an advisory. Motorists were asked to avoid the area.