Fremont city council makes outdoor commercial patio program permanent

FREMONT – Fremont's outdoor commercial patio pilot program is permanent following the City Council's approval this week.

Council members on Tuesday approved an ordinance that makes the pilot permanent and provides $40,000 in funding to cover the $500 permit fee businesses must pay to establish an outdoor patio. The $500 is available through the end of the calendar year.

The patio program is connected to each business. Business owners must sign up only once.

"At the heart of this framework is an interest in creating greater equity for Fremont's small business owners, two-thirds of whom were born outside of the U.S. and on average, earn below the city's median household income," Mayor Lily Mei said in a statement.

"Many businesses continue to struggle with the challenges of hiring staff, supply chain shortages, and making up for deficits that occurred during the height of the pandemic, when revenues across Fremont's business districts declined by as much as 55%," Mei said.

Patios can be up to 750 square feet in size and businesses can choose from a list of city-approved designs and vehicle barriers.

Choosing from the city-approved list is strongly recommended, but the city is willing to consider other approaches, city spokesperson Geneva Bosques said. The city will work with businesses on a case-by-case basis. Design and safety standards must be met, Bosques said.

Business owners who want to establish a patio and those with an already-approved temporary one must apply for a permanent one by the end of the year. More information can be found at www.fremont.gov/popuppatio.