Fremont man missing since before New Year's; believed to be at-risk

FREMONT – Fremont police are seeking public assistance to find at-risk missing resident Carlos Alberto Diaz-Martinez, 35.

According to police, Diaz-Martinez was last seen on Dec. 30 at his residence on Laurel Street.

He's described to have black, shoulder-length hair, brown eyes, and a goatee. He is approximately 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighs around 140 pounds.

Diaz-Martinez was last seen wearing a black jacket, jeans, a gray hat and a pair of red Vans shoes. He may have a blue backpack with tan leather on its sides.

Carlos Alberto Diaz-Martinez, 35, was last seen at his Fremont home on December 30, 2023. Fremont Police Department

According to police, he does not have a cellphone and investigators do not know if he took his skateboard with him. They believe Diaz-Martinez may want to harm himself.

Police said the last known intended location of Diaz-Martinez was the area of Aquatic Park Cove in San Francisco.

Those with relevant information on the possible whereabouts of Diaz-Martinez are asked to contact Jodi Goralczyk at (510) 790-6928 or jgoralczyk@fremont.gov. In an emergency, dial 911.