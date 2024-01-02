Watch CBS News
ACE train apparently hits, kills pedestrian in Fremont

By Carlos Castaneda

/ CBS San Francisco

An Altamont Corridor Express (ACE) train apparently hit and killed a person on the tracks Tuesday morning in Fremont.

The incident happened Tuesday morning in the Baylands area of Fremont just south of Auto Mall Parkway.

Fremont Police said at 11:50 a.m. it responded to an assist for Union Pacific Railroad on a report of a train possibly striking a pedestrian and deferred inquiries to the railroad, which has jurisdiction over the trackway.

The last morning ACE train from Stockton to San Jose, ACE 07, was scheduled to depart Fremont station at 9:07 a.m. Neither ACE nor Union Pacific had issued a comment as of 2 p.m. Tuesday. 

Video from above the scene showed personnel with the Alameda County Coroner's Bureau recovering a body next to the tracks, a few hundred yards behind a stopped ACE train.

No additional information about the incident was immediately available.

January 2, 2024

