4 teens arrested in connection with Fremont carjacking cases

FREMONT – Police in Fremont arrested four teens suspected in two separate carjacking cases, both of which prompted shelter in place orders at schools Tuesday.

Around 1 p.m., officers were called to the area of Sundale Drive and Wall Common on reports of an attempted armed carjacking. Police said the suspects were not able to take the vehicle and had fled to a nearby apartment complex.

The victim, who was not injured, gave police a description of the suspects. During a search of the apartments, officers found the pair, only identified as juveniles.

According to police, one of the suspects was found to have a BB gun.

The search prompted a shelter in place at nearby elementary school on Sundale Drive, which was lifted once the incident ended.

Soon after, police were alerted by cameras about a vehicle that was taken during an armed carjacking at the Gateway Plaza Shopping Center on Monday.

Officers located the vehicle near Sundale Drive and Hilo Street.

Police said the suspects then led officers on a brief chase, in which one of the passengers exited the vehicle. The chase ended in the parking lot of a school on Valpey Park Avenue, prompting a shelter-in-place.

Two suspects, identified as juveniles, were taken into custody after fleeing on foot. The third person in the vehicle has not been found, police said.

All four suspects were taken to the Alameda County Juvenile Detention Facility, police said. Their names were not released due to their ages.