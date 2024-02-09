Fremont police arrest 4 after meth, 500 pounds of copper wire found during traffic stop

FREMONT – Four people were arrested in Fremont early Tuesday morning after police said they found methamphetamine, along with hundreds of pounds of copper wire during a traffic stop.

According to police, officers conducted a stop along Farwell Drive around 2:30 a.m.

During the investigation, police said they found about four ounces of methamphetamine and 500 pounds of copper wire, along with electric saws and bolt cutters. The driver and three passengers inside the vehicle denied owning the meth and copper wire.

Police said the driver, identified as 33-year-old Juan Jose Cazares Alvarado of Livermore, was arrested on for possession of a controlled substance, receiving stolen property, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of burglary tools and driving without a license.

According to jail records, Cazares Alvarado is being held at the Santa Rita Jail in Dublin. It is not known when he would appear in court on the charges.

Copper wire that Fremont police said was found during a traffic stop on February 6, 2024. Fremont Police Department

Meanwhile, the three passengers in the vehicle were arrested on outstanding warrants and drug-related offenses. Police did not release their names.

In a statement Thursday, police said they are still looking for the owner of the copper wire. Anyone who may have information is asked to contact the Fremont Police Department's Investigations Unit by calling 510-790-6900.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously by texting "Tip FREMONTPD" followed by the message to 888-777.