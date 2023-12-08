Freeze warning issued for North Bay valleys, inland Central Coast areas

The National Weather Service has issued a freeze warning for North Bay valleys and inland parts of Monterey and San Benito counties for Friday night and Saturday morning.

Temperatures are expected to dip below 32 degrees for those areas, creating dangerous conditions for homeless populations, as well as pets, plants and exposed pipes.

Colder temperatures return tonight into Saturday morning. Frost and freezing conditions are likely for the North Bay Valleys and inland Central Coast and a Freeze Warning is in effect for these areas. Remember to protect people, pets, plants & pipes from the cold!

A slow warming trend is forecast for the beginning of next week, with highs topping out in the low 60s, but a freeze watch will remain in effect late Saturday night and Sunday morning.

For the next several days, the region will also experience mostly sunny skies, while rain isn't expected to return until possibly Dec. 16 or 17.