Freeway offramps closed in San Francisco as Warriors fans swarm city, Chase Center

SAN FRANCISCO -- Caltrans shut down exits off of Interstate Highway 80 in San Francisco following the Golden State Warriors' victory in the NBA Finals Thursday night.

Thousands of Warriors fans came to a watch party at Chase Center and more watched the game outside the arena on a big screen at the Thrive City plaza.

Live in Thrive City 🎉 pic.twitter.com/dMekLNa1qn — Chase Center (@ChaseCenter) June 17, 2022

Caltrans said the San Francisco Police Department and the California Highway Patrol requested it close various exits from westbound Interstate 80 in San Francisco until 1 a.m. Friday because of expected celebrations of the championship and flood of traffic toward the arena in the city's Mission Bay neighborhood.

Those off-ramps are for Harrison, Fifth, Ninth and Fremont streets, as well as to northbound Highway 101 via the Central Freeway.

Please refer to the attached advisory from Cal Trans regarding exit closures off WB I-80. 🚧 pic.twitter.com/pXIJiz1RRU — San Francisco Police (@SFPD) June 17, 2022

None of the eastbound exits toward the eastbound Bay Bridge out of the city were to be closed, Caltrans said.

The San Francisco Municipal Transporation Agency (SFMTA) said it was also rerouting Muni lines in the area around the Chase Center.