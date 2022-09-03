Free bus shuttle between South Hayward, Union City BART stations during track repairs
HAYWARD (BCN/CBS SF) -- BART trains are not running between the South Hayward and Union City stations this weekend due to major track rebuild work.
Free AC Transit bus shuttles are providing service to connect the two stations instead.
BART advises passengers to plan for delays of up to 25 minutes all-day through Sep. 5.
