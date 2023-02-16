Bloodied victim flags down police during Santa Rosa carjacking

PIX Now -- Thursday morning headlines from the KPIX newsroom

SANTA ROSA -- A carjacking suspect was arrested late Tuesday after the victim signaled to Santa Rosa police officers from the back seat of his vehicle during a traffic stop.

Santa Rosa police arrested 29-year-old Nahom Tewolde, of Santa Rosa, following a traffic stop for suspected driving under the influence.

Officers found Tewolde behind the wheel of a vehicle stopped at the intersection -- despite having a green light -- at North Street and College Avenue at 11:56 p.m.

The officer approached the vehicle and saw a male with a bloody face in the back seat waving frantically.

Officers quickly detained Tewolde and interviewed the injured male.

Police said the initial investigation revealed that the victim was giving a ride to Tewolde when the suspect began acting strangely and then hit him in the face before revealing a knife and ordering him to get in the back seat.

Tewolde then drove the victim around the city against his will.

Police arrested Tewolde on suspicion of multiple felonies, including carjacking, robbery, assault with a deadly weapon, committing a felony while out on bail, and possession of valium and narcotics for sale.