Frank Gore signs one-day contract, retires a San Francisco 49er

SANTA CLARA (CBS SF) – Frank Gore, the five-time Pro Bowl running back, signed a one-day contract with the San Francisco 49ers Thursday before retiring, bringing his career full circle by ending it with the NFL team he started on.

Along with ending his 16-year NFL career on the team that drafted him 2005, 39-year-old Gore also joined the Edward J. Debartolo Sr. San Francisco 49ers Hall Of Fame, becoming the 31st member and joining fellow greats such as Joe Montana, Jerry Rice and Ronnie Lott.

"After 10 years in San Francisco and 16 years in the NFL, I can confidently say that I put all I had into the game of football. Football was and is everything to me," Gore said in a statement. "From meetings and film study to practice and just being in the locker room, all of it meant the world to me. I am happy to officially close this chapter of my life and proud of what I was able to accomplish and the legacy I leave behind."

A Florida native who played for the University of Miami, the 49ers drafted Gore in the third round of the 2005 NFL. Gore responded by telling the team "they drafted the right guy."

Gore went on to appear in 241 games and rush for 16,000 yards, the third highest in the league behind Emmitt Smith and Walter Payton. His 13,956 yards from scrimmage while on the 49ers is the second highest in the team's history.

He spent 10 years with the 49ers but also played for the Indianapolis Colts (2015-17), Miami Dolphins (2018), Buffalo Bills (2019) and the New York Jets (2020).

"We are thrilled to induct Frank Gore into the Edward J. DeBartolo Sr. San Francisco 49ers Hall of Fame, his rightful place among our all-time greats," said 49ers CEO Jed York. "Frank had to overcome many challenges upon entering the NFL and now leaves the game not only as one of the best backs in NFL history, but one of the best football players ever."