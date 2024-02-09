Four juveniles arrested in Fremont postal worker robbery

Fremont Police announced the arrests of four teenaged suspects allegedly involved in the robbery of a USPS postal worker in a press release on Friday.

On Wednesday Morning, officers were dispatched to the report of a robbery of a USPS Postal Worker near 3rd Street. The four suspects stole the mail truck keys before fleeing in a Jeep Grand Cherokee. A similar incident occurred the day before in the area of Martha Ave.

During this incident, two suspects demanded the mail key from the postal worker, but fled in a Jeep Grand Cherokee before getting the key. The robbery victims were not injured during either incident. Images of the suspect vehicle were captured on camera leaving the scene of both robberies.

About an hour after the second robbery, members of the Fremont Crime Reduction Unit located the Jeep Grand Cherokee driving in the area of Mowry Ave and Fremont Blvd. A traffic stop was attempted after backup arrived.

The suspect vehicle immediately fled, and a chase began. After about two miles, the suspect vehicle came to a stop. All four occupants of the vehicle were safely taken into custody without incident. There were no reported injuries to the community, officers, or suspects.

After the four suspects were taken into custody, it was learned they were all juveniles, and the Jeep Grand Cherokee had been reported stolen. All four juvenile suspects were booked into Alameda County Juvenile Hall.



The driver of the suspect vehicle during the pursuit, a 15 year old resident of Fremont, was arrested for robbery, possession of a stolen vehicle, evading a peace officer, and evading a peace officer while the pursued vehicle is driven with a willful disregard for the safety of persons.

The second juvenile suspect, a 13 year old Fremont resident, was arrested for robbery, attempted robbery, as well as felony warrants out of San Francisco for several charges, including attempted robbery, burglary, use of tear gas, and grand theft.

The third and fourth suspects, a 14 and 15 year old, both Fremont residents, were both charged with robbery.

The Fremont Police Department is working closely with the United States Postal Inspection Service in investigating the robberies.

If you have information regarding the robberies of USPS Postal Workers in Fremont, please contact the Fremont Police Department Investigations Unit at 510-790-6900, or email Detective Paiva at mpaiva@fremont.gov.