Four arrested on San Francisco gang and weapons charges

SAN FRANCISCO -- Four suspected gang members have been arrested on a litany of charges after raids in Oakland and Fairfield uncovered numerous loaded, high-capacity assault weapons.

San Francisco investigators said the raid came after officers assigned to the Community Violence Reduction Team learned that residences in both Oakland and Fairfield were connected with criminal gang activity in the city.

On September 16 at approximately 5:50 a.m., officers from San Francisco, Fairfield and Oakland served a search warrant on residences in the 2800 block of Bay Tree Drive in Fairfield and the 7000 block of MacArthur Boulevard in Oakland.

During the course of the investigation, detectives learned that these residences were linked to a wanted fugitive and a convicted felon in possession of illegal firearms.

When officers approached the residence in Oakland, a 27-year-old male suspect -- identified as Emonie Bailey of Fairfield -- ran from officers to elude capture.

However, after an extensive search, he was apprehended and taken into custody.

Officers also detained three other suspects found inside the home -- 27-year-old Harold Hollis of Oakland, 22-year-old Darell Everette of Vallejo, and a 20-year-old female -- Skyy Winnfield of San Francisco.

Inside the residence, investigators located numerous loaded, high-capacity assault weapons, high-capacity magazines and unfired cartridges.

At the Fairfield location, officers detained two juveniles during the service of the search warrant. The juveniles were released to an authorized guardian at the scene. During the search of the premise, evidence related to gang activity was located and documented for the investigation.

Based on the investigation and the evidence found, Bailey, Hollis, Everette and Winnfield were arrested.

Bailey was booked at Santa Rita County Jail for charges including -- 6 counts of violent felon in possession of a firearm, 6 counts of convicted felon possession of a firearm, 6 counts of possession firearm probation, 6 counts of criminal street gang.

Hollis was booked at Santa Rita County Jail for charges including -- 6 counts of violent felon in possession of a firearm, 6 counts of convicted felon possession of a firearm, 6 counts of criminal street gang and possession of machine gun.

Everette was booked at Santa Rita County Jail for charges including -- 6 counts of violent felon in possession of a firearm, 6 counts of convicted felon possession of a firearm, 6 counts of criminal street gang and participation in criminal street gang.

Winnfield was booked at Santa Rita County Jail for charges including -- 6 counts of possession of high capacity magazine, 4 counts of assault weapon, possession of machine gun and gang conspiracy.

While arrests have been made, it remains an open and active investigation.'

Anyone with information is asked to call the SFPD Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD. You may remain anonymous.