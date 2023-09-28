Four arrested in attempted robbery at San Mateo target

SAN MATEO - On Monday morning, at 8:41 a.m., San Mateo Police officers responded to a call originating from Target, located at 2220 Bridgepoint Pkwy. The caller indicated that an individual had entered the store wearing a ski mask while carrying a backpack, while an accomplice parked a red Honda CR-V to the rear of the store, concealing themselves.

The officers arrived on the scene at 8:46 a.m. and located the red Honda CR-V parked adjacent to a delivery door at the rear of the store. Upon approaching the vehicle, the officers identified and detained the individuals inside, later identified as Richard Mark Morales Jr., Jandre Pierre Blakely, and Jacey Lynn Cummans. Subsequent checks revealed that all three had multiple arrest warrants and were in violation of narcotics-related offenses.

During the detention of these individuals, another suspect, identified as Gerald Bennett Robinson Jr., unexpectedly exited from the delivery door while wearing a ski mask and carrying nearly $2,000 worth of stolen merchandise. Upon seeing the presence of multiple officers and patrol cars, Robinson quickly retreated back into the store, slamming the delivery door shut.

Locked out of the store, the officers circled around to the front entrance of Target and successfully intercepted and detained Robinson as he attempted to flee. After his arrest, Robinson told officers he swallowed Fentanyl. Meanwhile, the officers discovered that the red Honda CR-V had false license plates. Upon contacting the registered owner, it was revealed that the vehicle had been stolen but had not been reported as such until that moment. The vehicle's owner also possessed video evidence of Morales stealing the Honda from the front of their residence in San Francisco.

Due to the nature of the incident and potential medical concerns, two of the suspects were initially transported to the hospital for medical evaluation before being taken into custody. All four suspects expressed disappointment upon learning that they would not be cited and released, but instead would be booked into jail. One suspect's reaction to this news, during which he intentionally harmed himself by slamming his head into the side of a police car, was captured on camera.

The four suspects are: Jandre Pierre Blakely, 32, of San Francisco, Jacey Lynn Cummans, 31, of Vallejo, Richard Mark Morales Jr., 32, of Hayward, and Gerald Bennett Robinson Jr., 45, of San Francisco.