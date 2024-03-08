Fortnite maintenance outage delays release of anticipated new Greek mythology-themed game

An issue with overnight maintenance has caused a network-wide outage for the popular online video game and game platform Fortnite amid the planned launch of the anticipated latest chapter of a game, according to status reports.

The platform created by Epic Games went down for routine maintenance late Thursday, but was scheduled to be up and running for the early Friday morning launch of the latest installment of Fortnite's popular game Battle Royale game. The latest chapter is the Greek mythology-themed "Myths & Mortals."

PREPARE THYSELF FOR MYTHS & MORTALS pic.twitter.com/O7xhoMwAmT — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) March 8, 2024

However, at around 6:15 a.m. PST, the X Fortnite Status account posted that technicians "encountered an unexpected issue during our maintenance" and were forced to extend the downtime "at least 8 additional hours."

"We apologize for making everyone wait longer than usual to drop into Chapter 5 Season 2 of Battle Royale. The team is working through this as quickly as possible," the post concluded.

An update about seven hours later Friday afternoon indicated that a updated version of Fortnite would be available for players to "pre-download" in about five more hours.

We’re continuing the work to bring Fortnite back online. Players will be able to pre-download an updated version of v29.00 in approximately 5 hours.



We’re grateful for your patience and can’t wait for everyone to be able to jump in. ⚡💛 pic.twitter.com/lcresJjEuc — Fortnite Status (@FortniteStatus) March 8, 2024

A later post indicated that mobile players using the Fortnite app on Android might see a "device not supported" message, but noted that the issue would be resolved "when the next version of Fortnite is available for download."

It remains unknown when players will actually be able to log into the system and play the new game. Additional updates will be posted on the Twitter/X Fortnite Status account.