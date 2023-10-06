Former teacher accused of sexually assaulting child at San Jose middle school

A former teacher is suspected of sexually assaulting a child on the campus of a San Jose middle school, police said Thursday.

Matthew Gonzalez, 36, was arrested on Monday for allegedly assaulting a child at Herbert Hoover Middle School, located at 1635 Park Ave.

The assault was first reported to police in August and during an investigation, Gonzalez was identified as the primary suspect, according to San Jose police.

Gonzalez previously taught at Hoover and was also a teacher at Willow Glen Middle School and a teaching assistant at the San Jose State University Child Development Center.

Detectives obtained an arrest warrant for Gonzalez and a search warrant for his residence. On Monday, he was arrested in Campbell and booked into the Santa Clara County Main Jail on suspicion of sending harmful materials to a minor and for lewd and lascivious acts with a child under 14 years of age.

Anyone with information about the case or similar cases is asked to contact Detective Zanotto #3657 of the San Jose Police Department Internet Crimes Against Children Taskforce at 3657@sanjoseca.gov or (408) 900-6564.