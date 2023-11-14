Former San Jose State director of sports medicine sentenced in sexual abuse case

SAN JOSE — The former director of sports medicine at San Jose University was sentenced to 24 months in prison for sexually abusing female student-athletes, the Department of Justice said.

As sports director, Scott Shaw was responsible for treating athletes' injuries. However, the DOJ said he used his position to inappropriately touch female student-athletes.

He was charged in 2022 with violating the civil rights of four students who played on women's athletics teams by touching their breasts and buttocks without their consent and without a legitimate purpose. He eventually pleaded guilty to two counts of deprivation of rights under color of law.

He will also be under a year of supervised release after his prison sentence is served and was orderd to pay a $15,000 fine. The DOJ said Shaw was ordered to surrender on or before March 6, 2024.

Shaw served as director of sports medicine and head athletic trainer from 2008 to 2020. In 2021, then-President of San Jose State University Mary Papazian apologized to the victims.

Papazian, who joined the school in 2016, eventually resigned over claims the complaints of 15 former female student-athletes were mishandled.