Former San Francisco mayor Willie Brown, turning 90, kicks off week of birthday merrymaking

SAN FRANCISCO -- Well-wishers packed Chief Sullivan's Irish pub in San Francisco's North Beach Friday night for a special celebration in honor of hizzoner -- former mayor Willie Brown.

"As of next Wednesday, the 20th of March, I will be exactly 90 years old," Brown proclaimed.

After serving two terms as San Francisco mayor, Willie Brown achieved true celebrity status in the city. At Chief Sullivan's (a bar known as O'Reilly's during Brown's tenure as mayor) everyone wanted to take pictures and share old stories with "Da Mayor." The night was filled with laughs as Mayor Brown mingled.

Asked to reveal his secret for a long, healthy life, Brown had a quick answer. "Vodka. Vitamin V. I shouldn't call it vodka." he smiled.

The tavern was packed with notable guests. Michael Smith, consul general of Ireland attended along with Max Gail, the actor who played detective Wojo in the 1970s sitcom "Barney Miller."

"He's a guy who's conducted himself with dignity and grace and a fierceness in what I think is a really good way," Gail said.

"If you're OK at this business, you can actually have a friend or two that's not asking you for anything," Mayor Brown said. "That's a good deal. So thank all of you for being here!"

This is one of the many celebrations leading up to his actual birthday next Wednesday. At age 90, his birthday wish is fairly simple.

"I want to be able to answer your question next year," he said.