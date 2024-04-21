Former Pleasant Hill police officer fatally shot while working as deputy in Idaho

A former Pleasant Hill police officer working as a sheriff's deputy in Idaho was shot and killed by a suspect Saturday in Boise, according to authorities.

Deputy Tobin Bolter, 27, was shot after he pulled the suspect over around 9 p.m. on an outstanding warrant. According to investigators, Bolter never even made it to the driver's door.

Ada County, Idaho Sheriff Matt Clifford held a press conference to announce that Bolter succumbed to his injuries Sunday morning.

"We are devastated," said the Sheriff's Office on Facebook.

A manhunt went out for the 65-year-old suspect, who was eventually found by law enforcement early Sunday. Police attempted to peacefully take the suspect into custody, they said, but after a confrontation where the suspect allegedly fired his gun at officers, he was shot and killed, the Ada County Sheriff's Office said.

Bolter had seven years of law enforcement experience and had been with the Sheriff's Office since January, Clifford said. Prior to that, he worked with another police department in Idaho and for the Pleasant Hill Police Department.

Pleasant Hill police have not yet made a public announcement about Bolter's death, but Brentwood police shared their condolences Sunday.

"We extend our heartfelt condolences to the family, friends, and colleagues of Deputy Tobin Bolter," reads the post on Facebook, which noted that Bolter was a graduate of the Contra Costa County Sheriff's Office Academy.