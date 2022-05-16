Former MMA champ Cain Velasquez denied bail a second time

SAN JOSE (CBS SF) – A judge has denied bail a second time for former MMA fighter Cain Velasquez, who is facing charges after allegedly shooting at a man accused of molesting his relative.

Velasquez was in a San Jose courtroom Monday morning for a bail motion hearing that the judge denied.

According to a tweet by ESPN reporter Marc Raimondi, Velasquez's attorney Mark Geragos said the court's decision was "very disappointing" and "infuriating."

Cain Velasquez’s attorney Mark Geragos tells ESPN that he found the court decision today to deny Velasquez bail for a second time “very disappointing” and “infuriating." Velasquez is due back in court June 10 for a plea hearing. — Marc Raimondi (@marcraimondi) May 16, 2022

The mixed martial arts fighter allegedly attacked sexual assault suspect Harry Goularte during an incident in late February in Morgan Hill.

Authorities said Morgan Hill police received word around 3 p.m. Feb. 28 of a shooting near the intersection of Cochrane Road and Butterfield Boulevard. Responding officers arrived to find Paul Bender, Goularte's stepfather, suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to a nearby hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

According to police, Velasquez followed Bender's vehicle because Goularte was inside. At the time of the shooting, Bender was driving Goularte to obtain an electronic monitoring bracelet that was a condition of his release from jail.

Velasquez chased the victim's vehicle, a Chevy Silverado, for 11 miles before ramming into it. After the collision, authorities said Velasquez opened fire on the vehicle with a handgun, hitting Bender. Goularte's mother, who was in the vehicle, called 911.

Velasquez was denied bail last month, with the judge saying the "risk is too great" for public safety, and for the family of accused sexual assault suspect Goularte to release Velasquez.

In April, Velasquez released his first statement on the incident, saying, "This story is complex and slowly unraveling as we speak" in a Twitter post.

Velasquez also thanked his supporters and went on to urge the "true victims" of the case to come forward.

"Though it is most difficult to relive the pain that has happened to you, in speaking the truth, justice will be served and your own true healing will start," he said.

Velasquez has still not entered a plea in the case. His next court hearing is scheduled for June 10.