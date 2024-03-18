Former Contra Costa Fire battalion chief convicted of taking public funds

A former Contra Costa Fire Protection District battalion chief was convicted of taking public funds between 2014 and 2019 for personal use, the district attorney's office said.

The Contra Costa District Attorney's Office said the felony grand theft conviction was part of a negotiated disposition with 58-year-old Louis Manzo Jr. of Danville, who pleaded no contest to the charge.

In 2019, Manzo Jr. was accused of taking fire protection funds by falsifying information on timekeeping records, paid time off requests and redirecting public funds for personal use. It's estimated the protection district lost over $46,000 due to fraudulent salary payments.

"Acts of public corruption erode the integrity of our institutions that are here to serve our communities. The resolution in this case ensures that the misappropriated funds are returned to the Fire District," DA Diana Becton said.

He will need to serve 30 days of custody time but through the Sheriff's Work Alternative Program. He will also serve one year of court probation, 30 hours of community service, and Manzo Jr. must pay restitution and fines.

He was ordered by the court to not contact any fire district employees and to stay away from all related locations.

The DA said he will need to comply with searches and seizures of records and other materials related to his finances.

His county pension benefits will be affected as part of his plea.