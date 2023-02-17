Former Contra Costa deputy charged with multiple felony counts

CONTRA COSTA COUNTY – Prosecutors have charged a former Contra Costa County sheriff's deputy with multiple charges, including illegal weapons possession and falsifying evidence.

The Contra Costa County District Attorney's Office filed six charges against 41-year-old Matthew Buckley, a 15-year-veteran of the department.

Buckley is facing five felony counts, including grand theft, unlawful possession of an assault weapon, filing a false report and two counts of preparing false evidence. He is also facing one misdemeanor count of destroying or concealing evidence.

Contra Costa County sheriff's deputy Matthew Buckley. Contra Costa District Attorney's Office

"We are appreciative of the work the Contra Costa County Sheriff's Office did in investigating this case," Chief Assistant District Attorney Simon O'Connell said Friday. "Their professionalism and thorough work – work done under difficult circumstances – led to the filing decision our office submitted to the court today."

Buckley was arrested in August on several felony counts related to illegal weapons.

"No one is above the law and employees of the Sheriff's Office who violate the law will be held accountable. I am disappointed but this arrest is not a reflection of the many outstanding employees of the Sheriff's Office," Sheriff David Livingston said at the time of Buckley's arrest.

According to prosecutors, the alleged violations took place in 2020 and 2022.

Following consultation with Attorney General Rob Bonta's office, prosecutors said Friday that District Attorney Diana Becton will not have any input nor make any decisions regarding the case. Buckley had served as a bailiff when Becton was a judge in the Contra Costa County Superior Court.

Prosecutors did not say when Buckley would be arraigned on the charges.