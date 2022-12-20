Former CHP sergeant and attorney disbarred for child porn conviction

FAIRFIELD -- A California Highway Patrol officer of 26 years in Fairfield and an attorney has lost his license to practice law following a 2018 conviction for child pornography, the State Bar of California announced on Monday.

Eric Curtis Lund, a Sacramento attorney, was a sergeant for the CHP in Fairfield, where he fell under suspicion in 2014 after a Vacaville officer tracking child pornography abuse traced a signal to Lund's patrol car, the State Bar said.

Eric Lund Solano County Sheriff's Office

Search warrants yielded as many as 10,000 files of suspected child pornography. In 2108, Lund was convicted of possessing 600 images of child pornography and he was sentenced in 2019 to five years in prison. Lund appealed the conviction but ultimately his conviction became final in 2021.

On Nov. 11 of this year, he was disbarred. According to the State Bar, a convicted person can have their license to practice law removed only after all of their appeals have been exhausted.

The State Bar Court decides on whether an attorney has committed professional misconduct and makes recommendations that attorneys be suspended or disbarred.