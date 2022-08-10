Former 49er Frank Gore arrested in New Jersey after a domestic violence dispute

ATLANTIC CITY -- Former San Francisco 49ers star Frank Gore has been charged with assault following an alleged domestic violence incident in Atlantic City, authorities announced Wednesday.

According to a press release from the Atlantic City police, officers were dispatched to Tropicana Atlantic City for a report of a domestic violence dispute at 8:11 a.m. on July 31.

Upon arrival, officers found the alleged victim, a 28-year-old woman from Miami, speaking with hotel security. She did not exhibit signs of injury and complaints were not filed at the time.

However, an ensuing investigation resulted in Gore being charged with simple assault related to the domestic violence incident. He was issued a summons pending a future court date.

Gore signed a one-day contract in June to allow him to end his 16-year NFL career as a 49er.

"After 10 years in San Francisco and 16 years in the NFL, I can confidently say that I put all I had into the game of football. Football was and is everything to me," Gore said in a statement at the time. "From meetings and film study to practice and just being in the locker room, all of it meant the world to me. I am happy to officially close this chapter of my life and proud of what I was able to accomplish and the legacy I leave behind."

A Florida native who played for the University of Miami, the 49ers drafted Gore in the third round of the 2005 NFL. Gore responded by telling the team "they drafted the right guy."

Gore went on to appear in 241 games and rush for 16,000 yards, the third highest in the league behind Emmitt Smith and Walter Payton. His 13,956 yards from scrimmage while on the 49ers is the second highest in the team's history.

He spent 10 years with the 49ers but also played for the Indianapolis Colts (2015-17), Miami Dolphins (2018), Buffalo Bills (2019) and the New York Jets (2020).