Forecasters warn of chilly temps, possible sneaker waves this weekend

Chilly nighttime temperatures around the Bay Area are expected to persist into next week, with some areas dipping low enought overnight to trigger a frost advisory in the North Bay, according to the weather service.

North Bay valleys will have a frost advisory starting at 10 p.m. Friday and into Saturday morning. A freeze warning will take effect at 10 p.m. Friday for interior Monterey and San Benito counties and expire at 10 a.m. Saturday.

The freeze warning comes on the heels of a frost advisory for the interior Central Coast that expired Friday morning.

The Frost Advisory for the interior Central Coast expires this morning at 10AM, but close on its heels is a Freeze Warning for temps in the upper 20s tonight! We've also added a Frost Advisory for the North Bay valleys tonight with temps in the mid-30s.#CAwx pic.twitter.com/kcqccE81rw — NWS Bay Area 🌉 (@NWSBayArea) November 24, 2023

In addition, high tides expected this weekend have prompted forecasters to issue a beach hazard statement for Bay Area coasts, warning beach visitors of possible sneaker waves and coastal flooding.

There will be increased risk of sneaker waves along the coastline from Sonoma County to Monterey County, from 10 p.m. Friday through 8 a.m. Sunday, according to the National Weather Service.

"Beachgoers and tide poolers should use caution and watch out for unexpected waves that can sweep you off your feet," the weather service said.