Ford recalls 870,000 F-150 trucks because of potential parking brake malfunction

Ford Motor has recalled about 870,000 F-150 pickup trucks because of a faulty parking brake that could turn on by itself, causing the driver to lose control.

The recall includes 2021 to 2023 models of the F-150, according to recall documents posted Friday by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA). Damages in the wiring of some F-150s could activate the truck's parking brake while someone is driving, causing them to lose control of the vehicle and crash.

Drivers of trucks with the brake issue may see a warning light on their vehicle's panel, NHTSA documents show.

The Michigan automaker said it would fix the issue by installing a protective tie strap and tape wrap on the brake wiring as well as replacing the rear axle wiring harness if necessary at Ford and Lincoln dealerships. The repairs will be made free of charge, Ford said. Drivers who have already paid a mechanic to fix the problem can be reimbursed by submitting paperwork to Ford by September 11, 2024.

Ford said it doesn't know of any crashes or injuries caused by the problem.

The recall comes after Ford started investigating the parking brake issue in February, the company said.

"The rear axle wiring harness bundle may contact the rear axle housing which can, in certain circumstances, result in chafing of the wiring harness bundle," Ford said. "Further investigation determined that, over time, the chafing of the rear axle wiring harness assembly can wear through the abrasion resistant tape and circuit insulation, ultimately exposing copper wiring which can result in the grounding of circuits on the rear axle housing."

Ford said in documents that it has 918 warranty claims and three field reports of wire chafing in North America. Of these, 299 indicated unexpected parking brake activation, and 19 of these happened while the trucks were being driven.

Anyone with questions about the F-150 recall can contact Ford at (866) 436-7332 and use reference number 23S35, or NHTSA at (888) 327-4236.

Ford recalled more than 142,000 Lincoln MKCs last month because the SUVs might be prone to spontaneous fires in the engine compartment. The MKC's battery monitor sensor, which is housed under the hood, is susceptible to damage when repairs are made to the vehicle's battery or other electrical parts, Ford said.

—The Associated Press contributed to this report.