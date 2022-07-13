Pittsburg shoreline community suffers weeks of unhealthy air, raining ash from Marsh Fire

PITTSBURG (KPIX) -- Frustration is flaring up in a Pittsburg neighborhood as a fire burning since May 28 has led to unhealthy, even hazardous air quality levels.

The Marsh Fire really flared up last week, and since Saturday. Residents are begging for the fire to be put out.

"I was actually working from home today with all the air purifiers, windows closed and it's horrible," said Leondra Ramm. "And it's really just in the area."

People who live and work in this shoreline community of Pittsburg have had to deal with heavy smoke and ashes raining down in the neighborhood.

"The air now is to the point where it's very unhealthy to breathe so it's really frustrating. A lot of the people I speak to, the neighbors are very frustrated." said Ramm.

Businesses like La Flor de Mexico in Old Town Pittsburg have seen a significant drop in customers.

"Sad because it's our business," said owner Angelica Martinez. "We love the customers to come in."

The Marsh Fire which started in late May at a homeless encampment, though, poses its share of challenges. It's burning peat and moss which burns intensely underground.

"Since then it's been smoldering, largely burning underground and unfortunately it flares up from time to time.," said Steve Hill with ConFire.

Since it's in marshland, ConFire says there are certain regulations to follow and tactical challenges to fighting the fire.. Hill explains,

"We can't get apparatus out there because it's marsh land, we can't get a fire boat near enough to it because it's marsh land. The only way we can really attack the fire is from the air," said Hill.

Air resources have dumped 400,000 gallons of water in the last two days but agencies in Contra Costa County realize more needs to be done to get the fire out for good.

Dr. Sara Levin with Contra Costa County Health says the agency has gotten involved.

"We are working with them closely and continue to work with them closely on a daily basis, devising a strategy and trying to figure out how as a health department we can advocate," said Dr. Levin.