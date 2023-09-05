Food bank distribution returns to pandemic levels; Second Harvest seeks volunteer help

Second Harvest Food Bank CEO urges people to step up for those in need

Second Harvest of Silicon Valley says they are back to peak pandemic levels in terms of distributing food in San Mateo and Santa Clara Counties, feeding 500,000 people a month. But unlike at the height of the COVID-19 outbreak, they are lacking in resources they need to pack the same amount of food and receive local and federal funding from the government.

"It's very rewarding actually because not only is Second Harvest providing a valuable service to the community, but you get to work with great groups of people here and volunteers and staff here at Second Harvest are just wonderful," said Steve Norris, a team leader for Second Harvest who has volunteered for 20 years. "People come here because they want to volunteer, because they want to be here."

Norris showed KPIX around the San Jose warehouse where fresh produce boxes weighing 25 lbs. will go out to feed a family of four weekly. Second Harvest acts as a hub that can then distribute this food to pantries and other community groups to reach the most people. It is one of the largest food banks in the country and volunteers like Norris say they are constantly reminded that anyone can find themselves in need of food at any time.

"A woman ran up and asked me - well, basically she said, 'I'm a research scientist, a Ph.D. I've been laid off from my job, I'm about to be evicted because I can't pay my rent and I have no food in my refrigerator, can you help me?'" he recalled when he was volunteering in the early 1990s. "I think that underscores that this can happen to anyone in our community, anyone can be in need."

Even though it was years ago, Norris knows that story could be the case of someone he met yesterday or who may come to a food bank tomorrow. Which is why he speaks to groups on behalf of Second Harvest to help increase support with cash donations or hours served as a volunteer.

"Each one of your viewers has the opportunity to make a contribution to the community, only they can answer whether they will or not," he told KPIX.

To learn more, visit https://www.shfb.org/.