Florida authorities call on public for leads in 1974 murder of SF man

SAN FRANCISCO - Florida investigators are asking the public for fresh leads in a homicide involving a San Francisco man whose case has gone cold for nearly half a century.

Florida Department of Law Enforcement agents said this week that they are continuing to pursue leads in the 1974 homicide of 24-year-old James Norris of San Francisco, and are calling for people with information about what happened to Norris to come forward.

Officers added that those who knew Norris may have lived in San Francisco or still have associates in the city.

Norris' murder is believed to be one of the oldest active homicide cases in Florida and is the oldest case logged in Dixie County, located in the north of the state.

Investigators said people who once resided in Miami, Citrus County and Panama City, Florida may have information that could help solve this case.

On the morning of Oct. 4, 1974, Norris arrived on a commercial flight to Miam under the alias Richard Gunning.

Norris was carrying a large amount of cash with the intention of purchasing Colombian-grade marijuana that was not in California.

That afternoon, Norris mailed a postcard to his family from Inglis in Florida's Levy County on the border with Citrus County. That was the last contact his family had with him.

On April 16, 1976, a bulldozer operator cutting through the woods off of U.S. Highway 19 in northern Dixie County near the Taylor County line came upon skeletal remains.

The remains were unidentified until then FDLE Special Agent Supervisor David Wilson recognized that recent advances in DNA testing might yield some positive results.

Because of the age of the remains, FDLE's forensic scientists recommended that they be sent to the University of North Texas for testing. In 2010, UNT was able to obtain a DNA profile but it was not enough to enter into the FBI's Combined DNA Index System.

The results were given to FDLE Special Agent Supervisor Mike Kennedy with the recommendation from UNT that the case be entered into the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System or NamUS. NamUS provides technology, forensic services and investigative support to resolve missing person and unidentified remains cases.

Reviewing the NamUS website's Missing Persons section, Kennedy observed that Norris was listed as missing in Florida approximately 18 months and 100 miles from where the skeletal remains were discovered. Additionally, NamUS noted that Norris' family had placed their DNA on file with the California Department of Justice for use as a comparison.

Kennedy requested that the DNA profiles with the California DOJ be sent to UNT for comparison. The university confirmed that the remains were that of Norris, and an active homicide investigation was initiated. In April 2011, Norris' family members flew to Florida to claim his remains.

According to the Florida agents, their investigation showed that Norris traveled to Citrus County to purchase marijuana from an organization operating in that county. They added that they have uncovered the names of members of that organization.

The Norris family has established a Facebook page and a website sharing information about the search for their loved one. More information regarding the case can be found at www.whokilledjamesnorris.com.

Anyone with information about the case should contact FDLE Tallahassee at (800) 342-0820.

