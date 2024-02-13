Flight attendants hold rallies at airports to protest lack of new contracts and pay raises

Flight attendants hit the picket lines here in the Bay Area and around the world for what workers were calling a day of action to demand new contracts.

From Guam to Atlanta to SFO, thousands of frustrated flight attendants participated in rallies at 30 major airports. They are demanding better pay, retirement benefits and flexible schedules.

The unions also want flight attendants to be paid for all their time working. Most are not compensated for time spent waiting between flights in the airport or even time boarding the plane.

"Most of us are in contract negotiations right now and we need to have progress," said Melissa Osbourn, who represents Alaska Airlines Flight Attendants in San Francisco. "Some of us have not had contracts or raises for the last five years and it is important that we show our solidarity. All airlines are in the same boat. We need a livable wage and we need to get paid for all the hours we're at work."

The protests were organized by multiple unions including the Association of Professional Flight Attendants, the Association of Flight Attendants and the Transport Workers Union. The unions have held strike votes to apply pressure to negotiators for the airlines, but the votes have had reduced impact because airline strikes can be stopped or delayed by the president, Congress and mediators.

SFO officials said the demonstration was not impacting airport operations.