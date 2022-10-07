Fleet Week Live: Watch livestream of Parade of Ships at 11 a.m.; Blue Angels airshow at 3 p.m.

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) -- Fleet Week has busy Friday in store and you can catch all the action live on CBS News Bay Area with coverage of the Parade of Ships at 11 a.m. and the Blue Angels airshow at 3 p.m.

On Thursday, crowds gathered along San Francisco's water front to watch a dramatic rehearsal of Friday's Air Show.

While the fog obscured part of the view over the Bay, people could still see the Blue Angels perform their practice runs over the city.

"Energizing!" said Christine Deterding who was obviously excited by the return of this air show unlike any other. "We're back! San Francisco is back!"

Friends Christine Deterding, Sheila Zamucen and Debbie Vadnais all attended USF together. They said Fleet Week is a classic San Francisco tradition.

"It's very exciting!" said said Deterding. "Love to see all the military and the crowds that are back. Looking forward to the show."

Sisters Debbie Stultz and Kelly Hamilton were more than ready for the Blue Angels.

"We came early," Stultz said. "It doesn't start for two days but we are here to watch them practice."

The two sisters arrived at the Marina Green Thursday equipped with folding chairs, food and binoculars.

"I love the Blue Angels," Hamilton said. "It's been quite a few years since I've been here. I always come on practice day because it's just so crowded on the days that they're here. I used to go to school in San Francisco too and used to hear them fly around while I was taking a midterm or something. It's always nice to come out here and have them fly overhead."

Eddy Lahrer has been photographing the Blue Angels soaring flights over San Francisco for more than a decade.

"It's awesome," Lahrer said. "I never get tired of watching them."