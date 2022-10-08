Fleet Week brings sights, celebrations and business to San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – This week is Fleet Week in San Francisco and the annual celebration of the armed forces means many small businesses are also getting more visitors this weekend.

On Friday, many restaurants and bars were already taking advantage of the big crowds.

Kaiyo Rooftop on Third Street was completely full Friday evening, and that will also be the case this weekend.

The newly opened restaurant and bar is celebrating its first Fleet Week with live music, American-themed cocktails, a pre-fixe lunch, and spectacular views.

It's already sold out of its ticketed options.

"Word of mouth goes very far around San Francisco so everyone is super excited to see the space, and rooftop bars and restaurants - they're becoming more of a thing now but it's exciting to be one of the newer, poppin' spots," said floor manager Maya Harris.

Bartenders and servers were constantly on the move - serving up Peruvian and Japanese cuisine.

Los Altos resident Marianne Troxell plans to check out the SS O'Brien on Saturday with family and friends.

"It's very exciting because there's been so much negativity talking about the city and it's really cool to see everyone coming here and seeing everybody so enthusiastic about Fleet Week and the city," she said.

In North Beach, there was about an hour and 40-minute wait for a table at Tony's Pizza Napoletana.

"It's great because not only do we get the influx of the military, which is always great, but we also get the influx of people coming in to see the show, and it's funny it's like the city is waking up again without the coronavirus," said manager Ro Heart. "I'm wearing the mask for personal reasons, but people aren't having to wear masks anymore, but people can just go out and enjoy themselves."