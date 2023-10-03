Fleet Week bringing customers to grateful businesses along San Francisco waterfront

While the action is in the skies and in San Francisco Bay for Fleet Week, on the ground, everyone is making sure they are taking a bite of the action.

This includes businesses along the San Francisco Embarcadero waterfront, such as El Porteño Empanadas in the Ferry Building. The family restaurant says events like Fleet Week mean a great deal.

Owner Joseph Ahearne says that Fleet Week is always an event businesses like his looks forward to.

"Fleet Week is back on, and we're super excited about that," said Ahearne.

The storefront has been open for 13 years and says they are excited and grateful that Fleet Week was not canceled due to the pending government shutdown.

"It's super important, because I think San Francisco has been hit hard with a lot of its challenges," Ahearne said. "We really need to bring people back into the city and show off our lovely town."