Fleeing motorcyclist killed after hitting San Jose police car

A motorcyclist that was allegedly fleeing from police on Tuesday struck a San Jose Police Department patrol car and suffered fatal injuries, police said.

At around 6:40 p.m., an officer attempted to pull over a Kawasaki motorcycle in the area of Adrian Way and Story Road. Police allege the motorcycle failed to yield and took off at high speeds. The department said that the officer did not attempt to pursue the driver.

At around the same time, another San Jose police vehicle was making a legal U-turn on a green light at Jackson Avenue and Story Road when the patrol car was hit broadside by the fleeing motorcycle. Police allege that the motorcyclist had sped through a red light.

The motorcyclist was taken to the hospital where he succumbed to his injuries and died. His name was not immediately released.

It was the fifth fatal collision and fifth traffic death of 2024, police said.