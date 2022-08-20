Five arrested in Petaluma saturation patrol

PETALUMA - Five drivers were arrested Friday night and early Saturday during a DUI saturation patrol by the Petaluma Police Department.

The arrests were made between the hours of 10:30 p.m. Friday and 3 a.m. Saturday.

Drivers charged with a first-time DUI face an average of $13,500 in fines and penalties, as well as a suspended license, police said.

The Petaluma Police Department has made 170 DUI arrests since January 1, 2022. During the same period in the previous year, 93 DUI arrests were made.

