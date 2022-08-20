Watch CBS News
North Bay News

Five arrested in Petaluma saturation patrol

/ CBS/Bay City News Service

PETALUMA - Five drivers were arrested Friday night and early Saturday during a DUI saturation patrol by the Petaluma Police Department.

The arrests were made between the hours of 10:30 p.m. Friday and 3 a.m. Saturday.

Drivers charged with a first-time DUI face an average of $13,500 in fines and penalties, as well as a suspended license, police said.

The Petaluma Police Department has made 170 DUI arrests since January 1, 2022. During the same period in the previous year, 93 DUI arrests were made.

First published on August 20, 2022 / 10:10 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. Bay City News Service contributed to this report.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.