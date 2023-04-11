Five arrested in bust of Santa Rosa fentanyl distribution ring

SANTA ROSA -- Five suspects have been arrested and 1200 suspected fentanyl pills seized in a series of Sonoma County raids targeting an alleged distribution ring headquartered in Santa Rosa.

Santa Rosa police said 19-year-old Mohammed Latrache and 19-year-old Cristiana Sanchez, both of Santa Rosa; 19-year-old Hamzah Latrache of Windsor; 23-year-old Michael Burke of Graton and 23-year-old Kobe Williams of Rohnert Park were all being held in Sonoma County Jail on possession of narcotics for sale and other counts.

Authorities said narcotics team detectives had began an investigation in March of an alleged local fentanyl drug trafficking organization. During the investigation, detectives identified the five suspects as being a part of the ring.

On Monday afternoon, authorities began serving search warrants in the case. The areas where the search warrants were executed were the 200 block of Richmond Dr in Santa Rosa, the 3000 block of Ross Rd in Graton, the 1100 block of Hailey Ct. in Rohnert Park, the 7900 block of Shira St and in the 400 block of Duncan Drive in Windsor.

All involved persons were detained pursuant to the search warrants.

Detectives located approximately 1200 suspected fentanyl pills that had the identical markings, shape, and color as the prescribed opioid, Oxycodone Hydrochloride. These pills are often referred to as counterfeit pills as they are made to look like actual prescribed medications.

One pill can potentially be a lethal dose, not just for regular users of fentanyl, but for those that do not use fentanyl and accidentally ingest it, and/or ingest it with the belief it is an actual prescribed medication.

Fentanyl is approximately 100 times more potent than morphine and 50 times more potent than heroin as an analgesic, which is a drug used to relieve pain.

Detectives also located unused drug packaging, approximately $3000 in currency and a .38 Special revolver and ammunition.

