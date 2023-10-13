Fish and Wildlife officials find invasive snails at hatchery near Lake Sonoma

RANCHO CORDOVA -- A tiny invasive snail species that can endanger native fish has been discovered at the hatchery near Lake Sonoma, the California Department of Fish and Wildlife said Friday.

The New Zealand mudsnail has been found in other parts of the Russian River watershed but this is the first confirmed detection at the Warm Springs Fish Hatchery, according to state wildlife officials.

"The detection levels so far have not been alarming but we want to do everything we can to minimize the spread," said CDFW North Central regional manager Morgan Kilgour.

New Zealand mudsnails, tiny, aquatic snails that reach, on average, up to 4-6 millimeters, in an undated photo. CDFW via Bay City News

The snails were found in a water intake pipe and aeration pond during a regular hatchery survey this summer and, since then, scientists have inspected about 75 percent of the Coho salmon-bearing streams in the watershed but have not found additional snails.

"Dense populations of NZMS can displace and out-compete native species; they may consume up to half of the food resources in a stream and have been linked to reduced populations of aquatic insects, including mayflies, caddisflies, chironomids and other insects important to trout and salmon," CDFW officials said in a news release.

Anyone who visits the Russian River watershed is asked to decontaminate equipment and follow the "clean, drain and dry" protocols with all equipment used in the river -- if you wade, freeze your waders and other gear overnight for at least six hours.

Also, after leaving the water, inspect waders, boots, float tubes, boats and trailers or any gear used in the water for signs of the snails and then remove them with a stiff brush and follow with rinsing. If possible, freeze or completely dry out any wet gear.

CDFW officials are also reminding people to never transport live fish or other aquatic plants or animals from one body of water to another.