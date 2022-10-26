Is the first snowfall in the Sierra a sign of what's to come?

Is first snowfall in the Sierra a sign of what's to come? Is first snowfall in the Sierra a sign of what's to come? 02:40

SODA SPRINGS -- The first snowfall of the upcoming winter season fell last weekend, and with it, resorts in the Sierra turned on the snow machines to begin laying a foundation of snow for the season.

At Boreal Mountain, snow machines were able to turn a million gallons of water into snow over the course of two days thanks to cold temperatures. The result is the first layer of snow on Boreal runs that, ultimately, will take upwards of 10 million gallons of water to cover completely, with the help of more consecutive cold days and snow made by Mother Nature.

Boreal joins other resorts in the Sierra, like Heavenly and Kirkwood, in turning on the snow machines last weekend.

"It's not every year that the temps come like this. But last year, we were able to open for Halloween weekend, it's not out of the question," said Tucker Norred, Senior Marketing Manager at Boreal Mountain.

Norred said there is excitement at the resort as the snow machines come on, the ski lifts are load-tested, and the final stretch of preparations take place ahead of the November 18th opening day. That date, he said, is flexible, if conditions allow more snow to fall and be made.

"We are so excited because winter is right around the corner," said Norred.

What does the first snow tell us about the winter weather forecast? Ask the lead scientist at the UC Berkeley Central Sierra Snow Lab, Andrew Schwartz, and he explained it doesn't tell us much... yet.

"To this point in October, in addition to the snow fall, we should've gotten a lot of rain," said Schwartz.

He said it's a drier start to the winter season and a later-than-average first snow fall. But he still celebrates and welcomes the snow.

"We are absolutely ecstatic with the snow fall that fell so far," said Schwartz.

Right now, it's "fingers crossed" for a wet winter and if forecast models play out as Schwartz said they may, it could very well be a wet winter, but it's too soon to tell.

In the meantime, resorts are preparing to open, hopeful that the winter snow fall is plentiful as the business can depend on it.