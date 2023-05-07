First responders rescue driver in solo truck rollover on Hwy 92 near Half Moon Bay

SAN MATEO COUNTY – Fire officials successfully rescued a driver in a single truck rollover on Highway 92 near Half Moon Bay on Sunday morning.

Firefighters, California Highway Patrol officers and deputies stabilized a truck that rolled off the side of the road and used heavy extraction tools to free the driver from the vehicle.

The Cal Fire CZU Twitter account posted photos of the rescue.

CAL FIRE, Coastside, San Mateo County Fire responded to a single truck rollover on Hwy 92 near Half Moon Bay. They stabilized truck & used heavy extraction tools to free the driver, who had minor injuries. Road is clear. @SMCSheriff @CHP_RedwoodCity Coastside Vol Fire assisted. pic.twitter.com/dBOqQ60EZX — CAL FIRE CZU (@CALFIRECZU) May 7, 2023

Cal Fire officials said the diver sustained minor injuries from the rollover, according to a Tweet.

The roadway has been cleared as of 8:40 a.m. on Sunday.