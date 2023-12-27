First of two storm systems brings rain, gusting winds to Bay Area

The greater San Francisco Bay Area is set for a soaking Wednesday as the first of two storm systems brings rain, gusting winds and possible thunderstorms to the region.

Forecasters say there will be a storm-force low in the North Pacific causing rain and strong southerly winds on Wednesday, and dangerous high surf on Thursday.

The rain will initially move into the North Bay, with showers stretching from Clear Lake down into Santa Rosa starting at around 8 a.m. as the storm moves its way in from offshore.

Rain is approaching our region and will start to spread across the region through the day today. Second system arrives Friday into Saturday and active pattern continues through early January. #CAwx #BayAreaWX pic.twitter.com/TX9ZwygogO — NWS Bay Area 🌉 (@NWSBayArea) December 27, 2023

The rain will sweep throughout the Bay Area through the rest of the morning, but the system begins to break apart by noon, though there will still be unsettled weather in the overnight hours Wednesday night.

The system will also deliver strong southerly winds with gusts of 20-30 mph across the Bay Area and the Central Coast. Wind gusts as high as 40-50 mph at the coast and ridgetops. Starting at 7 a.m. Wednesday, parts of the North Bay from Bodega Bay south to Marin will be under a wind advisory.

⚠ Wind Advisory is now in effect for the North Bay Pacific Coast until 4 PM today! Gusts could reach as high as 40-50 miles per hour. Secure loose objects, be careful if driving high-profile vehicles, and prepare for possible power outages! #CAwx pic.twitter.com/TDMGcJi57M — NWS Bay Area 🌉 (@NWSBayArea) December 27, 2023

The region will dry out on Thursday ahead of the next stronger storm system that arrives Friday.

Rain amounts of 0.5 to 1.5 inches will be possible in the North Bay and 0.5 inches or less will fall in the rest of the region during Wednesday's storm. On Friday, rainfall amounts are expected to be higher than Wednesday with lower elevations forecasted to receive 1-1.5 inches and higher elevations getting 2 or more inches.

The winds will contribute to bigger waves starting early Thursday morning.

A High Surf Warning is expected to be raised over San Francisco County from 3 a.m. Thursday to 3 a.m. Friday as forecasters expect large breaking waves of 25 to 30 feet. The surf will remain dangerous into the weekend.

Dangerous surf, life-threatening rip currents, and coastal flooding are expected late week into the weekend. Please exercise extreme caution and remember to NEVER turn your back on the ocean! #cawx pic.twitter.com/4gOGR9Vy8C — NWS Bay Area 🌉 (@NWSBayArea) December 27, 2023

Daytime highs will be in the upper 50s to mid-60s around the bay, and in the 60s on the coast and inland. Overnight lows should be mostly in the 50s in the region.

Unsettled weather is expected to continue into the weekend with an active pattern into the first week of January.