First Lady Jill Biden to visit San Francisco Tuesday for political events, Giffords celebration

SAN FRANCISCO – First lady Jill Biden will visit San Francisco on Tuesday to speak at three events.

Biden will speak at two receptions for her husband's presidential campaign in the afternoon.

In the evening, she will be a featured speaker at a Giffords Law Center celebration at Pier 27 in San Francisco. The event will celebrate the 30th anniversary of the gun control research and advocacy group.

San Francisco is one of three cities that the first lady will visit for her husband's presidential campaign events next week. She will speak at an event in New York on Monday, and another in Los Angeles on Wednesday.

President Joe Biden is also expected to visit the Bay Area later this month. The White House has said the president will be in the region from June 19-21, but did not elaborate on the reason for his visit.