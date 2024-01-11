18-year-old identified in deadly New Year's fireworks mishap on San Francisco Treasure Island

Raw video: Scene of fatal fireworks-related accident on Treasure Island in San Francisco

A man who died after suffering firework-related injuries on Treasure Island on New Year's Day has been identified as Marciano Gordon, 18, from San Francisco.

The San Francisco Police Department said that at approximately 12:40 a.m. on New Year's Day, officers responded to a report of someone injured by fireworks in the 1200 block of Exposition Drive.

Gordon was given first aid, but when paramedics arrived, he was pronounced deceased.

Police have not released any further information about the case.

San Francisco police ask anyone with relevant information to contact them at (415) 575-4444 or text TIP411.