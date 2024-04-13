Firetruck hit by 2 vehicles while helping at scene of crash in Fremont

A Fremont fire engine was hit twice at two different occasions while parked Saturday morning, as fire crews provided assistance to a traffic collision.

At approximately 7 a.m., Fremont fire responded to an accident on northbound I-680, south of the Andrade exit. As firefighters were rendering aid to a patient, two separate vehicles hit the fire truck at different times, which was parked to safeguard the site of the vehicle collision.

One of the drivers who struck the fire engine was transported to a local area hospital by ambulance after sustaining minor injuries from the crash. Fremont fire reported no firefighters injured in the incident.

Engine 59 was removed by tow and a backup fire engine has been deployed.

The California Highway Patrol is investigating the cause of the vehicle collisions.