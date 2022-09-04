Firefighters responding to small downed plane in Galt

Watch CBS News
By Jennifer Bonnett

/ CBS Sacramento

GALT -- A small plane crashed into an orchard Sunday morning in the area of Christensen and Twin Cities roads near Galt. 

Two people were on board, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

The call came in just after 9:15 a.m. Sunday.

Both Cosumnes Fire units and Sacramento County sheriff deputies are on scene. The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board have been called, as well, according to firefighters.

There are reports that the downed plane is partially submerged in a slough.

There is no additional information at this time.

First published on September 4, 2022 / 9:59 AM

