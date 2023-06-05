Firefighters find body inside burning truck in Oakland

OAKLAND -- A body was found in a burning truck near the Oakland Hills early Sunday morning.

Police received a call just after midnight about a burning truck in the 9500 block of Mountain Blvd.

The 9500 block of Mountain Blvd in Oakland Google Street View

Oakland firefighters extinguished the fire and discovered a body.

Police called the situation a "suspicious circumstance death."

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Oakland police department's homicide section at (510) 238-3821 or the TIP LINE at (510) 238-7950.