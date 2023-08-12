Firefighters contain four-alarm fire in Pittsburg

PITTSBURG — The Contra Costa County Fire Protection District reported firefighters battled a four-alarm fire in Pittsburg Saturday morning.

The fire district first reported the blaze shortly before 6 a.m. on social media and said it was under control around 7 a.m. The fire occurred in the 300 block of East 10th Street.

Firefighters posted a photo of a burning building, which appears to be the Enean Theater.

"This is an abandoned building and due to the concern of collapse we have pulled our personnel out of the building and are in defensive operations," the fire district said, adding a residence at East 9th Street was evacuated by firefighters.

Some fire units were released from the scene, but crews will remain in the area for a few more hours. The public is advised to avoid the area.